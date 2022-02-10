Fed Faces Crucial March Meeting as Inflation Remains Hot

The attention of financial markets around the world is now fixed on the Fed’s March 15-16 meeting, after January inflation data showed consumer price pressures in the U.S. continue to build. How will the latest figures impact the upcoming rate decision? Presented by @CME Group: https://www.cmegroup.com/openmarkets/quicktake-by-bloomberg.html?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=paid_social&utm_campaign=quicktake_evergreen&utm_content=more_insights

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

