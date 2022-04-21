BBC News published this video item, entitled “Fears of water borne diseases following floods in South Africa – BBC News” – below is their description.

The KwaZulu-Natal region of South Africa has been affected by some of the worst floods in living memory. The city of Durban was the worst hit with more than 440 people dead and 40,000 more left homeless. Now the weather has slightly eased there are fears that water borne diseases could claim the lives of more people in the region. BBC News YouTube Channel

