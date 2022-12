Fox News published this video item, entitled “FBI conducted ‘psychological operation’ on Twitter over Hunter Biden: Devine” – below is their description.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine joined ‘America’s Newsroom’ to discuss the fallout over the Twitter Files and why Americans should be ‘very concerned’ over what it reveals. Fox News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.