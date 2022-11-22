Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Fauci’s Farewell From the White House: ‘I Gave It All I Got’” – below is their description.
Anthony Fauci urged Americans to keep up with their Covid-19 vaccinations in his final briefing from the White House on Tuesday, saying he hopes he’s remembered as a dedicated public servant despite GOP criticism of his pandemic-era advice.
“I’ll let other people judge the value or not of my accomplishments,” said Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director who will retire in December after 54 years in the federal government.
“What I would like people to remember about what I’ve done is that every day for all of those years, I’ve given it everything that I have and I’ve never left anything on the field,” he told reporters at the White House. “So if they want to remember me, whether they judge rightly or wrongly, what I’ve done, I gave it all I got for many decades.”
He said that he’ll “cooperate fully” if Republicans demand that he testify in oversight hearings when they take over the House next year, as they have promised.
“We can defend, and explain and stand by everything that we said,” he said. “So I have nothing to hide.”
