NBC News published this video item, entitled “Fauci Delivers Last White House Covid Press Briefing Pushing Vaccine” – below is their description.
Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered his last White House briefing as Chief Medical Adviser and plans to step down from his role as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the end of the year. Fauci advised seven presidents and dealt with the HIV/AIDS epidemic, Ebola, the Covid pandemic and monkeypox.
NBC News YouTube Channel
About This Source - NBC News
NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.
NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.
Anthony Fauci is an American physician and immunologist who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984. Since January 2020, he has been one of the lead members of the Trump administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
