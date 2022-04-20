ABC News published this video item, entitled “Fat Joe on raising son with Autism l ABCNL” – below is their description.

New York legend and hip-hop mogul Fat Joe joins us with a special mission to bring attention to World Autism Awareness Month. WATCH the ABC News Live Stream Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_Ma8oQLmSM SUBSCRIBE to ABC NEWS: https://bit.ly/2vZb6yP Watch More on http://abcnews.go.com/ LIKE ABC News on FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/abcnews FOLLOW ABC News on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc #ABCNLUpdate #FatJoe #AutismAwareness #WorldAutismMonth ABC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.