7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Farm hand Graeme Lloyd denies involvement in Jeffrey Brooks’ death | 7NEWS” – below is their description.
A farm hand who found a scientist dead in mysterious circumstances at Beenleigh in the 90s has denied any involvement in Jeffrey Brooks’ death.
A coroner has heard how a farm gun was regularly left loaded in work utes.7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.