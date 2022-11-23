7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Fans greet the Samoan rugby league team at Sydney Airport after the 2022 rugby league world cup” – below is their description.

The Samoan rugby league team didn’t win the world cup, but making the final has made them true champions. Yesterday hundreds crammed Sydney Airport for a hero’s welcome, overflowing with pride and passion. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

