by
Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled "Family legacy behind World Cup: Italian designers maintain trophy"

Italians will be watching FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from the sidelines after failing to qualify, but the nation will be represented in the final in the form of the championship trophy.

It was designed in Italy, and creating it has been a part of one family’s legacy for more than 50 years.

Al Jazeera’s Leah Harding has more.

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

In This Story: FIFA

FIFA is a non-profit organization which describes itself as an international governing body of association football, fútsal and beach soccer. It is the highest governing body of football.

In This Story: Italy

Italy is a republic in central Europe which forms a peninsula in the Mediterranean Sea as well as bordering France, Switzerland, Austria and Slovenia. The islands of Sardinia and Sicily form part of the main territory of Italy. Italy is part of the Eurozone, having entered the common currency on 1st January 1999.

The capital, Rome, is home to the Vatican as well as landmark art and ancient ruins. Other major cities include Florence, with Renaissance masterpieces such as Michelangelo’s “David” and Brunelleschi’s Duomo; Venice, the city of canals; and Milan, Italy’s fashion capital.

In This Story: Qatar

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. The museum sits on the city’s Corniche waterfront promenade.

