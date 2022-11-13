Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Family legacy behind World Cup: Italian designers maintain trophy” – below is their description.

Italians will be watching FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from the sidelines after failing to qualify, but the nation will be represented in the final in the form of the championship trophy.

It was designed in Italy, and creating it has been a part of one family’s legacy for more than 50 years.

Al Jazeera’s Leah Harding has more.

