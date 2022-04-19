FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “Fake subtitles attributed to Vladimir Putin in parody viral video • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.

Did the Russian President harshly criticise Emmanuel Macron? In a video shared widely on social media since the 1st March, Vladimir Putin is subtitled in French saying not-so-flattering things about Macron which is quite credible in the context of current geopolitical tensions. The video however dates back to 2019 at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum. A full transcript of the forum confirms that the subtitles are completely bogus.

Elsewhere, we take a look at a Russian fact-checking website that is far from fully neutral on events in Ukraine.

