Fairyland on earth! Watch this boat tour at pingshan canyon

The narrowest part of Pingshan Canyon in Enshi, central China’s Hubei Province is only 1.5 meters. That’s about the width of an adult’s arms spread out. The stream is clear and transparent. People paddle as if suspended in mid-air. Its breathtaking natural beauty attracts visitors.

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

