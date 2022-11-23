CGTN published this video item, entitled “Fairyland on earth! Watch this boat tour at Pingshan Canyon” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-23/Fairyland-on-earth-Watch-this-boat-tour-at-Pingshan-Canyon-1fc11f1JdhC/index.html The narrowest part of Pingshan Canyon in Enshi, central China’s Hubei Province is only 1.5 meters. That’s about the width of an adult’s arms spread out. The stream is clear and transparent. People paddle as if suspended in mid-air. Its breathtaking natural beauty attracts visitors. CGTN YouTube Channel

