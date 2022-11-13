NBC News published this video item, entitled “FAA Investigating Collision Of Planes At Dallas Air Show” – below is their description.

Henry “Hank” Coates, President and CEO of the Commemorative Air Force, held a press conference on the collision at a Dallas air show, and said that the B-17 air craft would normally have a crew of four or five, and the Kingcobra would just have a pilot. He was not able to identify how many people were aboard the planes. NBC News YouTube Channel

