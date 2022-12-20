Explosion Rips Through Russian Gas Pipeline That Goes to Ukraine

Explosion rips through russian gas pipeline that goes to ukraine

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Explosion Rips Through Russian Gas Pipeline That Goes to Ukraine” – below is their description.

Russian gas flows are continuing via alternative links after an explosion occurred at a pipeline that goes to Ukraine for further supplies to Europe.

“Transportation of gas is provided to consumers in full through parallel gas pipelines,” the local unit of Russian gas producer Gazprom PJSC said in a statement.

The blast occurred in the Chuvashia region, east of Moscow. A fire was extinguished after the incident, which reportedly happened during scheduled maintenance, according to local emergency services.

The pipeline that runs to Uzhgorod in Ukraine is one of the oldest gas conduits linking Russia and Europe. Gas flows via Ukraine are closely watched by the market as it remains the last route delivering Russian fuel to western Europe amid deteriorated relations over the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

“We were prepared that Russia will cut completely its gas flows already since the beginning of the war,” EU Commissioner Kadri Simson said in an interview with Bloomberg TV when asked about whether Moscow could hit back at Europe over its gas price cap. “It has not happened yet, but it might happen tomorrow without any excuse.”

Bloomberg QuickTake: Now

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

EU

The European Union (EU) is a political and economic union of 27 member states that are located primarily in Europe. Its members have a combined area of 4,233,255.3 km² and an estimated total population of about 447 million.

Moscow

Moscow, on the Moskva River in western Russia, is the nation’s cosmopolitan capital. In its historic core is the Kremlin, a complex that’s home to the president and tsarist treasures in the Armoury. Outside its walls is Red Square, Russia’s symbolic center. It’s home to Lenin’s Mausoleum, the State Historical Museum’s comprehensive collection and St. Basil’s Cathedral, known for its colorful, onion-shaped domes.

Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

