Explosion rips through russian gas pipeline that goes to ukraine

Russian gas flows are continuing via alternative links after an explosion occurred at a pipeline that goes to Ukraine for further supplies to Europe.

“Transportation of gas is provided to consumers in full through parallel gas pipelines,” the local unit of Russian gas producer Gazprom PJSC said in a statement.

The blast occurred in the Chuvashia region, east of Moscow. A fire was extinguished after the incident, which reportedly happened during scheduled maintenance, according to local emergency services.

The pipeline that runs to Uzhgorod in Ukraine is one of the oldest gas conduits linking Russia and Europe. Gas flows via Ukraine are closely watched by the market as it remains the last route delivering Russian fuel to western Europe amid deteriorated relations over the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

“We were prepared that Russia will cut completely its gas flows already since the beginning of the war,” EU Commissioner Kadri Simson said in an interview with Bloomberg TV when asked about whether Moscow could hit back at Europe over its gas price cap. “It has not happened yet, but it might happen tomorrow without any excuse.”

