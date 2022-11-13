NBC News published this video item, entitled “Explosion Rips Through Istanbul Street Killing 6” – below is their description.

Six people have been killed and 53 are injured according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after an explosion rippled through a busy Istanbul street. The president says he suspects the explosion to be a terrorist attack but did not provide additional details to support this. NBC News YouTube Channel

