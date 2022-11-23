Explosion reported near a Jerusalem bus stop

Explosion reported near a jerusalem bus stop

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Explosion reported near a Jerusalem bus stop” – below is their description.

An explosion near a bus stop at the entrance to Jerusalem has injured at least seven people.

The cause of the explosion on Wednesday was not immediately known.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities but at least two of the wounded were seriously injured, ambulance services said.

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

About This Source - Al Jazeera English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

