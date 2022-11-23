Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Explosion reported near a Jerusalem bus stop” – below is their description.
An explosion near a bus stop at the entrance to Jerusalem has injured at least seven people.
The cause of the explosion on Wednesday was not immediately known.
There were no immediate reports of fatalities but at least two of the wounded were seriously injured, ambulance services said.
–Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel
