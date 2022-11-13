Explosion in Turkey’s Istanbul kills six, injures 53

by
Explosion in turkey's istanbul kills six, injures 53

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Explosion in Turkey’s Istanbul kills six, injures 53” – below is their description.

Six people have been killed and 53 others wounded as an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul, in an incident that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called a bomb attack that “smells like terrorism”.

On Sunday, ambulances raced to the scene on the packed Istiklal avenue, which police had quickly cordoned off. The area, in the Beyoglu district of Turkey’s largest city, had been crowded as usual at the weekend with shoppers, tourists and families.

Speaking before his departure to the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia on Sunday, Erdogan said the explosion appeared to be a “heinous attack” and pledged that its perpetrators would be punished.

