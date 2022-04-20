ABC News published this video item, entitled “Explaining the tensions between privacy and the right to know | ABCNL” – below is their description.

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Amy Gajda, author of “Seek and Hide: The Tangled History of the Right to Privacy,” about the battle between free speech and the right to privacy. ABC News Live Prime, Weekdays at 7EST & 9EST WATCH the ABC News Live Stream Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_Ma8oQLmSM SUBSCRIBE to ABC NEWS: https://bit.ly/2vZb6yP Watch More on http://abcnews.go.com/ LIKE ABC News on FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/abcnews FOLLOW ABC News on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc #amygajda #seekandhide #freespeech #privacy ABC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.