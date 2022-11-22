Experts explain: Why is the UK economy doing so badly?

Experts explain: why is the uk economy doing so badly?

The international economic thinktank, the OECD, has warned that the UK will have the lowest growth among the big group of seven industrial countries next year.

Only Russia, facing sanctions from the West over its attack on Ukraine, will perform worse.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is an intergovernmental economic organisation with 38 member countries, founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade.

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe.

