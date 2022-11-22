This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Channel 4 News published this video item, entitled “Experts explain: Why is the UK economy doing so badly?” – below is their description.

The international economic thinktank, the OECD, has warned that the UK will have the lowest growth among the big group of seven industrial countries next year. Only Russia, facing sanctions from the West over its attack on Ukraine, will perform worse. Channel 4 News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.