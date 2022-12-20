CGTN published this video item, entitled “Expert shares criteria used for determining COVID-19 deaths” – below is their description.
Speaking at a press conference in Beijing on December 20, Wang Guiqiang, director of the infectious diseases department of Peking University First Hospital, said, “deaths caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 are classified as deaths caused by COVID-19 infection. Deaths caused by other diseases and underlying health conditions are not classified as deaths caused by COVID-19.”CGTN YouTube Channel
