9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Expert calls for third jab requirement for tourists | Coronavirus | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

Infectious disease expert Professor Robert Booy has said travellers from overseas should be required to have had a third COVID-19 vaccine dose, after National Cabinet ruled it out yesterday. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.