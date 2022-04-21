CGTN published this video item, entitled “Exclusive Stringer Dispatch: A ‘Shanghainese’ from Hungary shares his life under lockdown” – below is their description.
Hungarian Steven Back has lived for around 18 years in Shanghai, where his residential compound has been under closed-off management during the COVID-19 outbreak. Steven and his wife have joined the local volunteer community to help with daily PCR testing, sharing his experience fighting the new virus wave via a vlog.CGTN YouTube Channel
