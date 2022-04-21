Exclusive Stringer Dispatch: A ‘Shanghainese’ from Hungary shares his life under lockdown

by

CGTN published this video item, entitled “Exclusive Stringer Dispatch: A ‘Shanghainese’ from Hungary shares his life under lockdown” – below is their description.

For more:

https://www.cgtn.com/video

Hungarian Steven Back has lived for around 18 years in Shanghai, where his residential compound has been under closed-off management during the COVID-19 outbreak. Steven and his wife have joined the local volunteer community to help with daily PCR testing, sharing his experience fighting the new virus wave via a vlog.

CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Recent from CGTN:

Live: Taking the Pulse of China’s Economy – RCEP Leading Global Recovery and Growth

Category: Manufacturing, News, Retail

WFPHA president warns of new COVID-19 wave in autumn

Category: Media, News

Xi Jinping: Major countries should set a positive example

Category: News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

WFPHA president warns of new COVID-19 wave in autumn

Category: Media, News

Covid Outbreak | Thursday 21st April Wrap | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Chines President Xi on Pandemic, Global Economy, ‘Cold War Mentality’

Category: Business, Finance

US court rules against mask mandate on public transport | ABC News

Category: News

Netflix Cracks Down On Password Sharing After Losing 200k Subs – IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Category: Gaming, Media

In This Story: Hungary

Hungary is a landlocked country in Central Europe. Its capital, Budapest, is bisected by the Danube River. Its cityscape is studded with architectural landmarks from Buda’s medieval Castle Hill and grand neoclassical buildings along Pest’s Andrássy Avenue to the 19th-century Chain Bridge. Turkish and Roman influence on Hungarian culture includes the popularity of mineral spas, including at thermal Lake Hévíz.

2 Recent Items: Hungary

The Woke Wars: Jordan Klepper Previews His Trip to Hungary | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

Jordan Klepper Explains Why Hungary Has Become a Conservative Hot Spot

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Lockdown

During the 2020 Covid-19 epidemic, lockdown has come to mean the practice of attempting to control transmission of the virus by means of restricting people’s movement and activities on a broad scale, usually on a national or state-wide basis.

3 Recent Items: Lockdown

Planet Normal: Are attacks on PM just ‘parliamentary posturing’ after partygate apology? | Podcast

Category: Agriculture, Mergers & Acquisitions, News

PMQs: Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament – watch live

Category: News

IN FULL: Boris Johnson accuses Labour of being in ‘time warp’ over ‘partygate’

Category: Agriculture, News

In This Story: Shanghai

Shanghai, on China’s central coast, is the country’s biggest city and a global financial hub. Its heart is the Bund, a famed waterfront promenade lined with colonial-era buildings. Across the Huangpu River rises the Pudong district’s futuristic skyline, including 632m Shanghai Tower and the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, with distinctive pink spheres. Sprawling Yu Garden has traditional pavilions, towers and ponds.

3 Recent Items: Shanghai

Shanghai’s makeshift hospitals discharge over 14,000 recovered COVID-19 patients

Category: News

Shanghai logs over 20,000 new cases, 1,211 patients discharged from hospitals

Category: News

Shanghai Reports 7 More Covid Deaths as Lockdowns Spread

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....