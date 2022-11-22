EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United owners to explore sale as Glazers seek new investment

by
Manchester United Football Club could finally be sold by its American owners after a 17-year reign dominated by fan protests.

Sky News can exclusively reveal that the Glazer family is preparing to formally announce its intention to examine potential sources of outside investment that could include a full-blown auction of arguably the world’s most famous football club.

See more on this breaking news story here: https://bit.ly/3gppLez

