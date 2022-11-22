Sky News published this video item, entitled “EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United owners to explore sale as Glazers seek new investment” – below is their description.

Manchester United Football Club could finally be sold by its American owners after a 17-year reign dominated by fan protests.

Sky News can exclusively reveal that the Glazer family is preparing to formally announce its intention to examine potential sources of outside investment that could include a full-blown auction of arguably the world’s most famous football club.

See more on this breaking news story here: https://bit.ly/3gppLez

#manchesterunited #manutd #glazers #football #premierleague #championsleague

Sky News YouTube Channel