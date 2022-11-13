CGTN published this video item, entitled “Exclusive interview with Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif” – below is their description.

On November 1, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif became one of the first foreign leaders to visit China after the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, demonstrating friendship and mutual trust between the two countries.

In this exclusive interview on Leaders Talk, Sharif praises the friendship and “ironclad brotherhood” uniting the Chinese and the Pakistanis who have remained with each other through thick and thin for decades.

Sharif tells Wang Guan that the 20th CPC National Congress will contribute to significant positive outcomes for China and the world, and hails President Xi Jinping as a “visionary and dynamic” leader and “a man of great wisdom and foresight.”

Sharif also notes that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor under the Belt and Road Initiative has made people more prosperous and announces that Pakistan endorses Xi’s signature Global Development Initiative.

