Exclusive interview with Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif

by
On November 1, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif became one of the first foreign leaders to visit China after the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, demonstrating friendship and mutual trust between the two countries.

In this exclusive interview on Leaders Talk, Sharif praises the friendship and “ironclad brotherhood” uniting the Chinese and the Pakistanis who have remained with each other through thick and thin for decades.

Sharif tells Wang Guan that the 20th CPC National Congress will contribute to significant positive outcomes for China and the world, and hails President Xi Jinping as a “visionary and dynamic” leader and “a man of great wisdom and foresight.”

Sharif also notes that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor under the Belt and Road Initiative has made people more prosperous and announces that Pakistan endorses Xi’s signature Global Development Initiative.

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

In This Story: Pakistan

Pakistan, officially the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, is a country in South Asia. It has a population exceeding 212.2 million, including the world’s second-largest Muslim population. It has an area of 881,913 square kilometres (340,509 square miles).

Pakistan has a 1,046-kilometre (650-mile) coastline along the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman in the south and is bordered by India to the east, Afghanistan to the west, Iran to the southwest, and China to the northeast. It is separated narrowly from Tajikistan by Afghanistan’s Wakhan Corridor in the northwest, and also shares a maritime border with Oman.

In This Story: XI Jinping

Xi Jinping has been the President of China since 2013 and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) since 2012.

