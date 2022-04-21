Exclusive: Inside All-Women Team Solving New York City’s Cold Cases

Dr. Angela Soler, Shivonne Hutson and Aden Naka are part of the all-women cold case squad at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in New York City. In the last two years, they’ve solved 20 cold cases. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk speaks with them about their work and gets a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into solving cases.

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

