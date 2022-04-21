Exclusive: Inside All-Women Team Solving New York City’s Cold Cases

In This Story: New York City

New York City (NYC) is located in the U.S. state of New York. The city is the center of the New York metropolitan area, the largest metropolitan area in the world with approximately 23 million people in its combined statistical area.

New York City has been described as the cultural, financial, and media capital of the world, hosting the headquarters of the United Nations, as well as the New York Stock Exchange.

2 Recent Items: New York City