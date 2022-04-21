NBC News published this video item, entitled “Exclusive: Inside All-Women Team Solving New York City’s Cold Cases” – below is their description.
Dr. Angela Soler, Shivonne Hutson and Aden Naka are part of the all-women cold case squad at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in New York City. In the last two years, they’ve solved 20 cold cases. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk speaks with them about their work and gets a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into solving cases.NBC News YouTube Channel
