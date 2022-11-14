CGTN published this video item, entitled “Exclusive: Indonesian investment minister talks about ties with China” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-14/Exclusive-Indonesian-investment-minister-talks-about-ties-with-China-1eWYMYA7kli/index.html CGTN interviewed Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia on the current state of cooperation between his country and China, especially in the areas of investment and trade. Lahadalia also talked about his experience of visiting China. CGTN YouTube Channel

