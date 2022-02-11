Exclusive: CGTN interviews Prince Albert II of Monaco

Albert II, Prince of Monaco, is not just the regent of the principality but also an Olympian who has competed in bobsleighing five times. He visited the National Sliding Center, one of the venues of the ongoing Winter Olympics, in Beijing. He also attended the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. CGTN’s reporter Feng Yilei interviewed the prince, who is on his eleventh visit to China.

