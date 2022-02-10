Exclusive: Biden Speaks on Potential SCOTUS Pick on Nightly News

In an exclusive interview with Lester Holt, President Biden discusses where he’s at in his search for a Supreme Court nominee, and why he thinks his pick will get a vote from Republicans. Watch more at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT (check your local NBC station listings).

