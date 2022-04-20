This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
CNN published this video item, entitled “Ex-Putin adviser proposes ‘smart embargo’ on Russia to end war” – below is their description.
Andrei Illarionov, the former chief economic adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, tells CNN’s Jim Sciutto that he thinks imposing a “smart embargo” on Russia, where money accumulated by countries dependent on Russian gas and oil is not given back to Putin, could end the war in Ukraine quickly. #CNN #News
Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is a Russian politician and a former officer of the KGB who has served as President of Russia since 2012, previously holding the position from 1999 until 2008. He was also the Prime Minister of Russia from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012.
