‘Everyone will have to pay higher taxes’ – Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has told Sky News that everyone in the UK will pay more tax after his Autumn Statement on Thursday.

The Chancellor faces the task of bringing down inflation, and putting the UK on a path to growth, following Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget, which is estimated to have cost the UK as much as 30 billion pounds.

And speaking to Sky’s Sophy Ridge, the Chancellor admitted he is asking the whole country to make sacrifices.

