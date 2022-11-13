‘Everyone will have to pay higher taxes’ – Jeremy Hunt

Sky News published this video item, entitled "'Everyone will have to pay higher taxes' – Jeremy Hunt"

Jeremy Hunt has told Sky News that everyone in the UK will pay more tax after his Autumn Statement on Thursday.

The Chancellor faces the task of bringing down inflation, and putting the UK on a path to growth, following Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget, which is estimated to have cost the UK as much as 30 billion pounds.

And speaking to Sky’s Sophy Ridge, the Chancellor admitted he is asking the whole country to make sacrifices.

In This Story: Inflation

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

In This Story: Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Richard Streynsham Hunt is a British politician serving as chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee since 2020. He previously served in the Cabinet as Culture Secretary from 2010 to 2012, Health Secretary from 2012 to 2018, and Foreign Secretary from 2018 to 2019.

In This Story: Liz Truss

Mary Elizabeth Truss is a British politician serving as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs since 2021 and Minister for Women and Equalities since 2019. A member of the Conservative Party, she has been Member of Parliament for South West Norfolk since 2010.

In This Story: Sophy Ridge

Sophy Arabella Ridge is an English broadcast journalist. She worked as a journalist at the tabloid newspaper News of the World. Ridge then worked as a political correspondent for Sky News where she has presented Sophy Ridge on Sunday since 2017.

