Everyone will be paying more tax after autumn statement, says jeremy hunt

The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, said on Sunday he would set out tax rises and spending cuts this week to show Britain could fix its public finances and restore its economic credibility after financial market chaos sparked by the former prime minister Liz Truss. ‘We’re all going to be paying a bit more tax, I’m afraid,’ Hunt told Sky News on Sunday. But he said poorer households should be spared much of the pain, and cuts to public services would be balanced. Speaking before announcing a budget plan on Thursday, Hunt said he did not want to aggravate an expected recession but that he had to show he could lower a budget deficit that had soared since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

