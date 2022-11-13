Everyone will be paying more tax after autumn statement, says jeremy hunt

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, said on Sunday he would set out tax rises and spending cuts this week to show Britain could fix its public finances and restore its economic credibility after financial market chaos sparked by the former prime minister Liz Truss. ‘We’re all going to be paying a bit more tax, I’m afraid,’ Hunt told Sky News on Sunday. But he said poorer households should be spared much of the pain, and cuts to public services would be balanced. Speaking before announcing a budget plan on Thursday, Hunt said he did not want to aggravate an expected recession but that he had to show he could lower a budget deficit that had soared since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Jeremy Hunt: everyone will be paying more tax after autumn statement
Jeremy Richard Streynsham Hunt is a British politician serving as chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee since 2020. He previously served in the Cabinet as Culture Secretary from 2010 to 2012, Health Secretary from 2012 to 2018, and Foreign Secretary from 2018 to 2019.
Mary Elizabeth Truss is a British politician serving as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs since 2021 and Minister for Women and Equalities since 2019. A member of the Conservative Party, she has been Member of Parliament for South West Norfolk since 2010.
Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.
Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.
The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.
Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.