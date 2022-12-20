CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “EU’s charges against Meta are long-term opportunity for more competition, says Aneesh Chopra” – below is their description.

Aneesh Chopra, first U.S. chief technology officer in the Obama administration, joins CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ to weigh in on the European Union’s antitrust charges against Meta. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.