EU’s charges against Meta are long-term opportunity for more competition, says Aneesh Chopra

by
Eu's charges against meta are long-term opportunity for more competition, says aneesh chopra

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “EU’s charges against Meta are long-term opportunity for more competition, says Aneesh Chopra” – below is their description.

Aneesh Chopra, first U.S. chief technology officer in the Obama administration, joins CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ to weigh in on the European Union’s antitrust charges against Meta.

CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CNBC Television

CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.

As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.

Recent from CNBC Television:

Bonds may be down, but they’re not out, says GH&A’s Gilbert Garcia

Category: News

I expect a shallow and somewhat short-lived recession, says Stifel’s Piegza

Category: News

I tend to be in the hawk camp right now, says fmr. Fed Gov. Frederic Mishkin

Category: News

In This Story: Barack Obama

Barack Obama is an American politician and attorney who served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. A member of the Democratic Party, Obama was the first African-American president of the United States. He previously served as a U.S. senator from Illinois from 2005 to 2008 and an Illinois state senator from 1997 to 2004.

Obama left office in January 2017 and continues to reside in Washington, D.C.

Books #Ad

3 Recent Items: Barack Obama

It will take a while for China to return to normal, says former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary

Category: News

U.S. House bans TikTok on official government devices

Category: Media, News

‘I Expect To Win’: Candidates Make MTP A Campaign Stop For 75 Years

Category: News

In This Story: EU

The European Union (EU) is a political and economic union of 27 member states that are located primarily in Europe. Its members have a combined area of 4,233,255.3 km² and an estimated total population of about 447 million.

7 Recent Items: EU

China and the EU: What to expect in 2023

Category: News

Brexit two years later: Why the UK is struggling | DW News

Category: Agriculture, Healthcare, Manufacturing, News

Why some goals of Netanyahu’s new right-wing coalition spreads concern in Israel | DW News

Category: News

EU rejects COVID-19 testing for arrivals from China despite US reintroducing requirement | DW News

Category: News

China Covid wave: Countries impose stricter travel rules as cases rise

Category: News

How fragile is the peace between Serbs and Kosovars? | Inside Story

Category: News

Ben Wallace says restrictions for travellers from China ‘under review’

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.