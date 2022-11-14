Europe still faces a structural energy problem, says Goldman Sachs’ Jeff Currie

by
CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Europe still faces a structural energy problem, says Goldman Sachs’ Jeff Currie” – below is their description.

Jeff Currie, Goldman Sachs global head of commodities, joins CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ to break down his forecast for oil prices.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS), is an American multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in New York City. It offers services in investment management, securities, asset management, prime brokerage, and securities underwriting.

