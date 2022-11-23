Europe races to secure energy supply ahead of winter

by
Europe races to secure energy supply ahead of winter

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Europe races to secure energy supply ahead of winter” – below is their description.

The U.S. and its European allies are set to reach a deal on a price-cap level for Russian oil. CNBC’s Julianna Tatelbaum joins ‘Squawk Box’ to report.

CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CNBC Television

CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.

As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.

Recent from CNBC Television:

Dogecoin surges, and how the FTX scandal could affect Wall Street crypto adoption: CNBC Crypto World

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Manufacturing, News

Apple iPhone 14 Pro faces delays over production shortages

Category: Manufacturing, News

Quadratic’s Nancy Davis offers her inflation playbook

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.