Eu lawmakers name russia a 'state sponsor' of terrorism | dw news

EU lawmakers on Wednesday declared Russia a “state sponsor” of terrorism in line with pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“The deliberate attacks and atrocities committed by Russian forces and their proxies against civilians in Ukraine, the destruction of civilian infrastructure and other serious violations of international and humanitarian law amount to acts of terror and constitute war crimes,” a press release from the European Parliament stated.

The designation is a largely symbolic condemnation of Russia’s actions in Ukraine and beyond. The US government has so far resisted the label for Russia, citing potential unintended consequences under its legal system.

