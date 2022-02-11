ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “‘Ethical hacking’ is helping to recover Bitcoin worth millions | ABC News” – below is their description.

It is estimated that out of the nearly 19 million Bitcoins in circulation, as many as 3.7 million have been lost to forgotten login details. This has spawned a new type of business known as ethical hacking. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

