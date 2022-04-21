ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Esther Foundation enters voluntary administration amidst claims of mistreatment and abuse | 7.30” – below is their description.

A Perth-based Christian rehab facility is now under investigation, over allegations of mistreatment and abuse by former residents. The move has sparked questions about whether the federal and state governments did their homework before allocating millions of dollars in grants. Esther Foundation has also announced that it will be going into voluntary administration. This report from Jo Trilling and Rhiannon Shine. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

