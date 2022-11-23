ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Entire board of Mackay Hospital sacked, Health Minister says cultural change needed | ABC News” – below is their description.

The QLD health minister has sacked the board overseeing Mackay’s public hospital and health services, after a report found substandard obstetrics and gynaecology care at hospital. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

