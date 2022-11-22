60 Minutes published this video item, entitled “Entering the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in Ukraine | 60 Minutes” – below is their description.

“I think it was a clear attempt to stop us, to say, ‘Go home. This is not your place,’” Rafael Mariano Grossi describes “heavy shooting” as his team of inspectors drove toward the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant.

