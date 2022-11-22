England vs Iran, Wales vs United States | Qatar World Cup 2022 Highlights

by
England vs iran, wales vs united states | qatar world cup 2022 highlights

Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “England vs Iran, Wales vs United States | Qatar World Cup 2022 Highlights” – below is their description.

England vs Iran, Wales vs United States | Qatar World Cup 2022 Highlights: The Three Lions made light work of a challenging build-up and normally obdurate opponents Iran as they ran amok 6-2 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan. Bukayo Saka’s brace was complemented by goals from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish, with Mehdi Taremi grabbing two consolation efforts.

#qatar #qatar2022 #qatarworldcup #qatarworldcup2022 #football #worldcup #worldcup2022 #sports #dailymail

Daily Mail YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Daily Mail

The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market newspaper and news website published in London in a tabloid format. Founded in 1896, it is the United Kingdom’s highest-circulated daily newspaper.

Recent from Daily Mail:

Joe Biden and family watch as Nantucket Christmas tree fails to light up

Category: News, Retail

Zelensky: Europe must stay united and cap Russian oil

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

Fresh train strike will cause massive travel chaos this weekend

Category: News

In This Story: Iran

Iran, also called Persia, officially the Islamic Republic of Iran, is a country in Western Asia. Its central location in Eurasia and proximity to the Strait of Hormuz give it significant geostrategic importance. Tehran is the capital and largest city.

Iran is home to one of the world’s oldest civilizations, beginning with the formation of the Elamite kingdoms in the fourth millennium BC. The Iranian Revolution established the current Islamic Republic in 1979.

Iran’s political system combines elements of a presidential democracy and an Islamic theocracy. Iran is a founding member of the UN, ECO, OIC, and OPEC. It is a major regional and middle power and has large reserves of fossil fuels — including the world’s largest natural gas supply and the third largest proven oil reserves.

The country’s rich cultural legacy is reflected in part by its 22 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Historically a multi-ethnic country, Iran remains a pluralistic society comprising numerous ethnic, linguistic, and religious groups, the largest being Persians, Azeris, Kurds, Mazandaranis and Lurs.

4 Recent Items: Iran

Iran Supreme Leader hails forces who cracked down on protesters | Inside Story

Category: News

Iran’s Ayatolla Khamenei praises militia for brutal crackdown | DW News

Category: Media, News

Iran’s Khamenei praises Basij forces for dealing with ‘rioters’

Category: News

Spain, Brazil Appears To Be Early World Cup Favorites

Category: News

In This Story: Jack Grealish

Jack Peter Grealish is an English professional footballer who plays as a winger or attacking midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City and the England national team. Grealish joined Aston Villa at the age of six, and made his debut for the club in May 2014, following a loan at Notts County. He signed for Manchester City for a record £100m transfer from Villa, in the early part of the 2020/21 season.

Jack Grealish Calendars #Ad

Amazon are carrying a full range of Jack Grealish calendars, including fan calendars and more specific calf-based calendars. Catering to fans of all types, there’s a calendar for everyone – shipped worldwide.

5 Recent Items: Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish calls fan who he dedicated his World Cup goal celebration

Category: Agriculture, News

‘I thought you’d forgotten’: Jack Grealish calls young fan after after doing his celebration

Category: News

Grealish, Kane, Sterling & More | Best Goals By England Players | Emirates FA Cup

Category: FA Cup

Jack Grealish’s shoutout to superfan with cerebral palsy

Category: News

‘That one’s for you, Finlay’ – Grealish dedicates goal | #shortsFIFAworldcup

Category: Sport

In This Story: Jude Bellingham

Jude Victor William Bellingham is an English footballer who plays as a midfielder for Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

3 Recent Items: Jude Bellingham

Bellingham’s complete performance for England against Iran | World Cup 2022

Category: Sport

Fans celebrate as England scores six goals against Iran in first World Cup win

Category: News

Football fans chant ‘England ‘Till I Die’ as they cruise to win over Iran

Category: News

In This Story: Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford (MBE) is an English professional footballer who plays as a forward for English Premier League club Manchester United and the England national team.

4 Recent Items: Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford wins public vote on the best campaign of the decade

Category: News

Football fans chant ‘England ‘Till I Die’ as they cruise to win over Iran

Category: News

EVERY Premier League player in the England squad for World Cup 2022

Category: Media, Premier League

Fantasy Premier League: The top five players to put in your fantasy team for Gameweek 16

Category: News

In This Story: Qatar

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. The museum sits on the city’s Corniche waterfront promenade.

2 Recent Items: Qatar

The grittiness behind the glamour of the World Cup

Category: News

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

In This Story: United States

The United States is a country also known as the United States of America, USA, US or just America. There are fifty states in the union, which is a federal republic ruled by a representative democracy. Nearly ten million square kilometres are inhabited by over 300 million people. The majority of Americans speak English.

4 Recent Items: United States

Will high inflation make Black Friday a bust? | The Fox News Rundown

Category: Manufacturing, Mergers & Acquisitions, News, Retail

The wonder women behind China’s quantum technology

Category: News

Zelenskyy is working for an agenda, not the people of Ukraine: Ex-special ops pilot

Category: News

England Analysis – ‘Does Gareth Southgate trust Harry Kane too much?’ | BBC Sport

Category: Sport

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.