Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “England vs Iran, Wales vs United States | Qatar World Cup 2022 Highlights” – below is their description.
England vs Iran, Wales vs United States | Qatar World Cup 2022 Highlights: The Three Lions made light work of a challenging build-up and normally obdurate opponents Iran as they ran amok 6-2 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan. Bukayo Saka’s brace was complemented by goals from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish, with Mehdi Taremi grabbing two consolation efforts.
Iran, also called Persia, officially the Islamic Republic of Iran, is a country in Western Asia. Its central location in Eurasia and proximity to the Strait of Hormuz give it significant geostrategic importance. Tehran is the capital and largest city.
Iran is home to one of the world’s oldest civilizations, beginning with the formation of the Elamite kingdoms in the fourth millennium BC. The Iranian Revolution established the current Islamic Republic in 1979.
Iran’s political system combines elements of a presidential democracy and an Islamic theocracy. Iran is a founding member of the UN, ECO, OIC, and OPEC. It is a major regional and middle power and has large reserves of fossil fuels — including the world’s largest natural gas supply and the third largest proven oil reserves.
The country’s rich cultural legacy is reflected in part by its 22 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Historically a multi-ethnic country, Iran remains a pluralistic society comprising numerous ethnic, linguistic, and religious groups, the largest being Persians, Azeris, Kurds, Mazandaranis and Lurs.
Jack Peter Grealish is an English professional footballer who plays as a winger or attacking midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City and the England national team. Grealish joined Aston Villa at the age of six, and made his debut for the club in May 2014, following a loan at Notts County. He signed for Manchester City for a record £100m transfer from Villa, in the early part of the 2020/21 season.
Amazon are carrying a full range of Jack Grealish calendars, including fan calendars and more specific calf-based calendars. Catering to fans of all types, there’s a calendar for everyone – shipped worldwide.
Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. The museum sits on the city’s Corniche waterfront promenade.
The United States is a country also known as the United States of America, USA, US or just America. There are fifty states in the union, which is a federal republic ruled by a representative democracy. Nearly ten million square kilometres are inhabited by over 300 million people. The majority of Americans speak English.