Energy price crisis will become ‘truly horrific’ without Government action says Scottish Power CEO

The CEO of Scottish Power, Keith Anderson, has warned the UK’s energy price crisis will become “truly horrific” without urgent action from the Government and has said that the Government should take £1,000 off the bills of the poorest people in the country in October.

About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

