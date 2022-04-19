GBNews published this video item, entitled “Energy price crisis will become ‘truly horrific’ without Government action says Scottish Power CEO” – below is their description.

The CEO of Scottish Power, Keith Anderson, has warned the UK's energy price crisis will become "truly horrific" without urgent action from the Government and has said that the Government should take £1,000 off the bills of the poorest people in the country in October.

