‘Encanto’ Release Proves Streaming Is King for Disney

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “‘Encanto’ Release Proves Streaming Is King for Disney” – below is their description.

Walt Disney Co. reported first-quarter sales, earnings and streaming-subscriber growth that handily beat analysts’ forecasts, giving a boost to a chief executive officer who’s finally out of the shadow of his predecessor.

Bob Chapek has been CEO of the world’s largest entertainment company for two years this month, but the current period is the first since the departure of longtime Disney leader Bob Iger, who retired as executive chairman in December.

Disney’s earnings increased to $1.06 a share, well ahead of the 57-cent average of analysts’ estimates. Sales in the period ended Jan. 1 increased to $21.8 billion, also topping expectations, the Burbank, California-based entertainment giant said Wednesday.

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

In This Story: California

California, a western U.S. state, stretches from the Mexican border along the Pacific for nearly 900 miles. Its terrain includes cliff-lined beaches, redwood forest, the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Central Valley farmland and the Mojave Desert. The city of Los Angeles is the seat of the Hollywood entertainment industry. Hilly San Francisco is known for the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island and cable cars.

In This Story: Disney

The Walt Disney Company, DIS (NYSE), is an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate headquartered at the Walt Disney Studios complex in Burbank, California.

