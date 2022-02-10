Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “‘Encanto’ Release Proves Streaming Is King for Disney” – below is their description.

Walt Disney Co. reported first-quarter sales, earnings and streaming-subscriber growth that handily beat analysts’ forecasts, giving a boost to a chief executive officer who’s finally out of the shadow of his predecessor.

Bob Chapek has been CEO of the world’s largest entertainment company for two years this month, but the current period is the first since the departure of longtime Disney leader Bob Iger, who retired as executive chairman in December.

Disney’s earnings increased to $1.06 a share, well ahead of the 57-cent average of analysts’ estimates. Sales in the period ended Jan. 1 increased to $21.8 billion, also topping expectations, the Burbank, California-based entertainment giant said Wednesday.

