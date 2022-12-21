7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Emotional send-off for Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold at Queensland Police memorial | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Family, friends, police and the public have farewelled murdered Queensland constables Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold. A guard of honour stretched for more than a kilometre outside the Brisbane Entertainment Centre for an emotional final send-off. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.