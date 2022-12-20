Emotional Mbappe and France World Cup team return after defeat to Argentina in Qatar

by
Emotional mbappe and france world cup team return after defeat to argentina in qatar

Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Emotional Mbappe and France World Cup team return after defeat to Argentina in Qatar” – below is their description.

Emotional Mbappe and France World Cup team return after defeat to Argentina in Qatar | Emotional French team arrive home after World Cup final defeat to Argentina. Kylian Mbappe was appeared sombre as he got down the stairs to applause from ground staff and officials.

#france #worldcup #worldcup2022 #dailymail

Daily Mail YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Daily Mail

The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market newspaper and news website published in London in a tabloid format. Founded in 1896, it is the United Kingdom’s highest-circulated daily newspaper.

Recent from Daily Mail:

Top five celebrity stories of 2022: Will Smith, Johnny Depp & Amber Heard, Matt Hancock

Category: News

Celebrity deaths of 2022: Queen Elizabeth II, Pele, Coolio and more

Category: News

Andrew Tate: Romania police raid house under human trafficking suspicion

Category: Media, News

In This Story: Argentina

Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.

With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.

Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

2 Recent Items: Argentina

2022 in review: Part 2

Category: News

2022 in review: Part 1

Category: News

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

6 Recent Items: France

Benjamin Netanyahu returns as PM of Israel’s most far-right gov’t

Category: News

Tributes paid to fashion icon Dame Vivienne Westwood

Category: News

What an individual try! #shorts

Category: Media, Rugby Union

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81

Category: News

Rugby World Cup’s 10 Most Historic Moments!

Category: Media, Rugby Union

What a try-saving tackle! #shorts

Category: Media, Rugby Union

In This Story: Qatar

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. The museum sits on the city’s Corniche waterfront promenade.

2 Recent Items: Qatar

2022 in review: Part 2

Category: News

2022 in review: Part 1

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.