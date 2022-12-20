Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Emotional Mbappe and France World Cup team return after defeat to Argentina in Qatar” – below is their description.
Emotional Mbappe and France World Cup team return after defeat to Argentina in Qatar | Emotional French team arrive home after World Cup final defeat to Argentina. Kylian Mbappe was appeared sombre as he got down the stairs to applause from ground staff and officials.
#france #worldcup #worldcup2022 #dailymail
About This Source - Daily Mail
The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market newspaper and news website published in London in a tabloid format. Founded in 1896, it is the United Kingdom’s highest-circulated daily newspaper.
