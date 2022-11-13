Global News published this video item, entitled “Emergencies Act inquiry: Public Safety and Global Affairs officials testify | LIVE” – below is their description.

The public inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act is set to continue on Monday, hearing testimony from officials from the Public Safety and Global Affairs departments.

Rob Stewart and Dominic Rochon will testify on behalf of the Public Safety department, while Cindy Termorhuizen and Joe Comartin will testify on behalf of Global Affairs Canada.

Last week, the inquiry heard about the protests that took place at an Alberta border crossing earlier this year in support of the “Freedom Convoy.”

Ontario’s deputy solicitor general finished his testimony at the public inquiry into the federal government’s unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act. Mario Di Tommaso briefly appeared Wednesday, telling the commission that after the first weekend of “Freedom Convoy” protests in Ottawa, he realized it had “turned into an occupation.”

The inquiry, which is a legal requirement under the Emergencies Act, is expected to continue hearings through Nov. 25.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9264433/emergencies-act-inquiry-coutts-border-blockades/

