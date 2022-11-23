Global News published this video item, entitled “Emergencies Act inquiry: Federal Ministers David Lametti, Anita Anand testify | LIVE” – below is their description.

The public inquiry investigating the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act will hear from Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti and Minister of National Defence Anita Anand on Wednesday. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is also expected to testify.

The Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) is scrutinizing the federal government’s response to the “Freedom Convoy” protests that overran downtown Ottawa and choked several border crossings last winter.

Lametti’s testimony is expected first, but the federal attorney general’s answers may be restrained by solicitor-client privilege, which he cited earlier this year when giving testimony at a parliamentary committee studying the same issue.

Anand is likely to face questions about Alberta’s request for help from the Canadian Armed Forces to handle a border blockade in Coutts, though the military was not brought in as part of the emergency powers.

Alghabra, whose testimony is expected last, is likely to be asked about the economic costs of border blockades, since his department was the one to calculate the $3.9-billion cost of border shutdowns.

The commission is in its sixth and final week of public hearings, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expected to testify on Friday and a final report to be delivered to Parliament next year.

