Emergencies Act inquiry: Federal Ministers David Lametti, Anita Anand testify | LIVE

by
Emergencies act inquiry: federal ministers david lametti, anita anand testify | live

Global News published this video item, entitled “Emergencies Act inquiry: Federal Ministers David Lametti, Anita Anand testify | LIVE” – below is their description.

The public inquiry investigating the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act will hear from Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti and Minister of National Defence Anita Anand on Wednesday. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is also expected to testify.

The Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) is scrutinizing the federal government’s response to the “Freedom Convoy” protests that overran downtown Ottawa and choked several border crossings last winter.

Lametti’s testimony is expected first, but the federal attorney general’s answers may be restrained by solicitor-client privilege, which he cited earlier this year when giving testimony at a parliamentary committee studying the same issue.

Anand is likely to face questions about Alberta’s request for help from the Canadian Armed Forces to handle a border blockade in Coutts, though the military was not brought in as part of the emergency powers.

Alghabra, whose testimony is expected last, is likely to be asked about the economic costs of border blockades, since his department was the one to calculate the $3.9-billion cost of border shutdowns.

The commission is in its sixth and final week of public hearings, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expected to testify on Friday and a final report to be delivered to Parliament next year.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9299301/emergencies-act-inquiry-lametti-anand-alghabra/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews #POEC #emergenciesact

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recent from Global News:

Beijing residents refuse building lockdown, COVID-19 testing

Category: News

Manitoba RCMP provides update about kidnapping in Portage La Prairie | LIVE

Category: News

Italy resort island landslide leaves 1 dead, up to 10 people missing

Category: Construction, News

In This Story: Freedom

5 Recent Items: Freedom

Global National: Nov. 25, 2022 | Trudeau defends invoking Emergencies Act to end “Freedom Convoy”

Category: Healthcare, News

Iran soccer fans protest outside World Cup stadium in Qatar: “This is about human rights”

Category: News

Emergencies Act inquiry: Trudeau testifies on government response to ‘Freedom Convoy’ | LIVE

Category: Legal, News

Unbiased information never looked so good – Fashion for free minds

Category: Media, News

First refugee arrivals from Nauru say freedom bittersweet

Category: News

In This Story: Freedom Convoy

A series of ongoing protests and blockades in Canada against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, called the Freedom Convoy by organizers, broke out in early 2022. The convoy was created to protest vaccine mandates for crossing the United States border, but became a protest about COVID-19 mandates in general.

There has been a lot of interest in these protests, in particular from American and broadly right-wing or centre-right media outlets. The numbers of participants has been widely exaggerated by these outlets, while the original spike of protesters present was certainly numbered in thousands at the end of January, this number quickly dwindled to a hard core or participants numbered in hundreds, who have remained in place until the middle of February 2022.

7 Recent Items: Freedom Convoy

Global National: Nov. 25, 2022 | Trudeau defends invoking Emergencies Act to end “Freedom Convoy”

Category: Healthcare, News

Emergencies Act inquiry: Trudeau testifies on government response to ‘Freedom Convoy’ | LIVE

Category: Legal, News

South Korean president warns of crackdown on crippling trucker strike

Category: News

Emergencies Act inquiry: Convoy lawyer ejected from hearings

Category: News

Global National: Nov. 22, 2022 | Youth allege they were overmedicated at Ontario group home chain

Category: News

Emergencies Act inquiry: Blair calls Ottawa police’s initial response to convoy “incorrect”| FULL

Category: News

Emergencies Act inquiry: Top civil servant, privy council officials testify on convoy protests |LIVE

Category: News

In This Story: Justin Trudeau

Justin Pierre James Trudeau PC MP is a Canadian politician who is the 23rd and current prime minister of Canada since November 2015 and the leader of the Liberal Party since April 2013.

3 Recent Items: Justin Trudeau

Global National: Nov. 25, 2022 | Trudeau defends invoking Emergencies Act to end “Freedom Convoy”

Category: Healthcare, News

CSIS isn’t the decision-maker, Trudeau tells inquiry

Category: News

Prime minister testifies as final witness in Emergencies Act inquiry

Category: News

In This Story: Ottawa

Ottawa is Canada’s capital, in the east of southern Ontario, near the city of Montréal and the U.S. border.

1 Recent Items: Ottawa

The West Block: Nov. 27, 2022 | New Indo-Pacific Strategy and Trudeau’s testimony on Emergencies Act

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.