Elon Musk’s 2022 Wealth Loss Tops $100 Billion for First Time

by
Elon musk's 2022 wealth loss tops $100 billion for first time

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Elon Musk’s 2022 Wealth Loss Tops $100 Billion for First Time” – below is their description.

Elon Musk’s losses for 2022 topped $100 billion as shares of Tesla Inc. dropped to the lowest level in two years.

The Tesla co-founder is still the world’s richest person with a fortune of $169.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, even after seeing his net worth shrink by $8.6 billion on Monday. He’s down $100.5 billion this year — the most of anyone on the wealth index — after peaking at $340 billion a little more than a year ago.

The electric-car maker comprises the bulk of his fortune and is struggling with burgeoning Covid-related restrictions in China, its largest market outside of the US. The Austin, Texas-based firm recently announced a recall of more than 300,000 cars due to faulty taillights, while also dealing with supply-chain snarls and soaring raw material costs.

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg QuickTake: Now

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Recent from Bloomberg QuickTake: Now:

Brazil World Cup Fans Ditch Yellow Shirt Tainted by Politics

Category: News

Zelenskiy: Russia Missile Attack a ‘Clear Crime Against Humanity’

Category: Energy, News

Democrat Mary Peltola Beats Sarah Palin in Alaska House Race

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

Protests against COVID-19 lockdown measures erupt in China’s Xinjiang region

Category: News

Beijing residents refuse building lockdown, COVID-19 testing

Category: News

Lockdown protests in China grow as COVID cases surge

Category: Construction, Entertainment

The West Block: Nov. 27, 2022 | New Indo-Pacific Strategy and Trudeau’s testimony on Emergencies Act

Category: News

Tucker: Biden sees these ‘collapsing’ countries as a model for us #shorts

Category: News

China: Protests break out in Xinjiang following fatal high-rise fire under lockdown

Category: Media, News

Abu Dhabi welcomes world’s first large dynamic positioning shallow-water special exploration vessel

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Protests against COVID-19 lockdown measures erupt in China’s Xinjiang region

Category: News

Beijing residents refuse building lockdown, COVID-19 testing

Category: News

Lockdown protests in China grow as COVID cases surge

Category: Construction, Entertainment

Coronavirus after-effects and treatment options | COVID-19 Special

Category: News

China: Protests break out in Xinjiang following fatal high-rise fire under lockdown

Category: Media, News

In This Story: Elon Musk

Elon Reeve Musk FRS is a business magnate, industrial designer, engineer, and philanthropist. He is the founder, CEO, CTO and chief designer of SpaceX; early investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink; and co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI.

He has hit the headlines for a number of reasons including; marriage to Grimes, being sued by a cave rescuer, involvement in the promotion of cryptocurrency – mainly Bitcoin and Doge.

5 Recent Items: Elon Musk

Elon Musk sparks concern from Twitter users and advertisers

Category: Entertainment

Elon’s exposing Twitter censorship ‘will go a long way’: Karol Markowicz

Category: Media, News

Elon Musk trolls critics with ‘stay at work’ clothes #shorts

Category: News

Hallie Jackson NOW – Nov. 25 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

‘The Five’: Should Twitter have to explain Hunter laptop censorship?

Category: News

In This Story: Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the biggest producers or electronic cars, and other, largely electronic, equipment.

6 Recent Items: Tesla

Tesla and Ford issue recalls, Adidas investigates Ye’s behavior, Microsoft under scrutiny in EU

Category: Business, Finance, ICT & Consulting

Tesla Cybertruck hits 1.5 million pre-orders

Category: Business, Finance

Tesla’s self-driving Beta software now available to anyone in North America

Category: Business, Finance

Tesla stock rises on positive valuation calls from Citi, Morgan Stanley

Category: Business, Finance, Investment Banking

Tesla upgraded to neutral at Citi

Category: News

Tesla’s next gigafactory could be in South Korea

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Texas

Texas is a state in the South Central region of the United States. At 268,596 square miles, and with more than 29.1 million residents in 2020, it is the second-largest U.S. state by both area and population.

2 Recent Items: Texas

College Football Week 13: No. 5 LSU vs Texas A&M GAME PREVIEW | CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

Former Texas A&M WR Christian Kirk on State of Program & MORE [FULL INTERVIEW] | CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.