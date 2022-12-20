NBC News published this video item, entitled “Elon Musk Searching For New CEO To Run Twitter” – below is their description.

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk is reportedly searching for a new replacement to run the company, this coming after 57.5% of users surveyed said Musk should step down in a poll he posted. NBC News’ Jacob Ward reports on who could take over after Musk and his role in the company moving forward. NBC News YouTube Channel

