Elon Musk Searching For New CEO To Run Twitter

Elon musk searching for new ceo to run twitter

NBC News published this video item, entitled "Elon Musk Searching For New CEO To Run Twitter"

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk is reportedly searching for a new replacement to run the company, this coming after 57.5% of users surveyed said Musk should step down in a poll he posted. NBC News’ Jacob Ward reports on who could take over after Musk and his role in the company moving forward. 

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Elon Reeve Musk FRS is a business magnate, industrial designer, engineer, and philanthropist. He is the founder, CEO, CTO and chief designer of SpaceX; early investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink; and co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI.

He has hit the headlines for a number of reasons including; marriage to Grimes, being sued by a cave rescuer, involvement in the promotion of cryptocurrency – mainly Bitcoin and Doge.

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

