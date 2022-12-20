CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Elon Musk actively searching for Twitter CEO: Sources” – below is their description.
CNBC’s Jim Cramer and David Faber discuss Elon Musk’s search for a new Twitter CEO and shares of Tesla.
About This Source - CNBC Television
CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.
As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.
Elon Reeve Musk FRS is a business magnate, industrial designer, engineer, and philanthropist. He is the founder, CEO, CTO and chief designer of SpaceX; early investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink; and co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI.
He has hit the headlines for a number of reasons including; marriage to Grimes, being sued by a cave rescuer, involvement in the promotion of cryptocurrency – mainly Bitcoin and Doge.
James Joseph Cramer is an American television personality and host of Mad Money on CNBC. He is a former hedge fund manager as well as an author and a co-founder of TheStreet.com. He was raised in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania.