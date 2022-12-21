7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Elias Carrera injured by firework at Allambie Heights community event | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

An 11-year-old boy, who suffered horrific injuries when he was hit by a rogue firework in Allambie Heights, says he feared he was going to die. Elias Carrera is now recovering at home. His parents want to know why children weren’t better protected- at a Christmas celebration. Background Story: https://7news.link/3UOQ6AA 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.