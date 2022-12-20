Electricity supplies in Kyiv at ‘critical’ level, says governor

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Electricity supplies in kyiv at ‘critical’ level, says governor

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Electricity supplies in Kyiv at ‘critical’ level, says governor” – below is their description.

Electricity supplies in the Kyiv region are at a “critical” level, with less than half the capital’s power needs being supplied after more focused Russian missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure, regional officials said.

Kyiv Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said 80 percent of the region was without electricity for a second day after Russian drones hit energy infrastructure on Monday.

Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports from Kyiv.

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Al Jazeera English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

Recent from Al Jazeera English:

Mali sentences 46 Ivory Coast soldiers to 20 years in prison

Category: News

Kosovo opens all border crossings as Serbs remove roadblocks

Category: News

2022 in review: Part 2

Category: News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Ukraine war, a new monarch and three PMs: 2022 in review

Category: News

Explosions rock Kyiv on New Year’s Eve | Ukraine war

Category: Agriculture, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.