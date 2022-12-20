Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Electricity supplies in Kyiv at ‘critical’ level, says governor” – below is their description.
Electricity supplies in the Kyiv region are at a “critical” level, with less than half the capital’s power needs being supplied after more focused Russian missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure, regional officials said.
Kyiv Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said 80 percent of the region was without electricity for a second day after Russian drones hit energy infrastructure on Monday.
Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports from Kyiv.
