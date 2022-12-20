This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Electricity supplies in Kyiv at ‘critical’ level, says governor” – below is their description.

Electricity supplies in the Kyiv region are at a “critical” level, with less than half the capital’s power needs being supplied after more focused Russian missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure, regional officials said. Kyiv Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said 80 percent of the region was without electricity for a second day after Russian drones hit energy infrastructure on Monday. Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports from Kyiv. Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

